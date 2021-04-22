Legionnaires split first four basketball games

The first four Bonsall High School basketball games of the 2020-21 season left the Legionnaires with a 2-2 record.

Bonsall began the season March 30 at home against Cornerstone Christian of Wildomar and obtained a 71-61 victory over the Crusaders. The April 8 game at Rock Academy in San Diego ended as a 44-41 Bonsall win. Bayfront Charter traveled to Bonsall for an April 13 contest and returned home with a 69-63 triumph. Bonsall hosted Coastal Academy in an April 15 game which ended with the Stingrays on the preferred end of the 55-39 score.

This season Bonsall has nine players. Six of thos...