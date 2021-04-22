Legionnaires start tennis season 3-0

Bonsall High School’s tennis team began the 2021 season with three wins.

The Legionnaires started their season March 18 at High Tech High North County and won that match in San Marcos by a 10-8 score, played Horizon Prep in an April 1 match at the Fallbrook Tennis Club and obtained a 9-6 victory, and had a 17-1 win April 6 against High Tech High North County at the Fallbrook Tennis Club.

“Our boys have done very well,” Bonsall Coach Mark Roback said.

This year the team has eight boys and four girls. Bonsall has never had a girls’ tennis team, so the girls compete with the boys’ te...