Positive COVID-19 test costs Warriors likely rugby trophy

A positive COVID-19 test ended the Fallbrook High School girls rugby club trip to Florida early and likely cost the team the championship trophy.

The Warriors won two April 2 games by a combined score of 84-0. One of the players became sick after those two games, and when her sister who was still in San Diego County tested positive for COVID-19 the team opted to cease play and return to California early.

Twelve players went to Orlando for the seven-a-side tournament. The tournament format allowed all of the players to participate in the sevens matches. "It's tough to get them in," said Fa...