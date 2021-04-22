Positive COVID-19 test costs Warriors likely rugby trophy
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:14am
A positive COVID-19 test ended the Fallbrook High School girls rugby club trip to Florida early and likely cost the team the championship trophy.
The Warriors won two April 2 games by a combined score of 84-0. One of the players became sick after those two games, and when her sister who was still in San Diego County tested positive for COVID-19 the team opted to cease play and return to California early.
Twelve players went to Orlando for the seven-a-side tournament. The tournament format allowed all of the players to participate in the sevens matches. "It's tough to get them in," said Fa...
For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.
Reader Comments(0)