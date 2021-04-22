Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Positive COVID-19 test costs Warriors likely rugby trophy

 
A positive COVID-19 test ended the Fallbrook High School girls rugby club trip to Florida early and likely cost the team the championship trophy.

The Warriors won two April 2 games by a combined score of 84-0. One of the players became sick after those two games, and when her sister who was still in San Diego County tested positive for COVID-19 the team opted to cease play and return to California early.

Twelve players went to Orlando for the seven-a-side tournament. The tournament format allowed all of the players to participate in the sevens matches. "It's tough to get them in," said Fa...



