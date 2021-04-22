Warrior gymnasts have practice but no meets

The Fallbrook High gymnastics team includes, from left, back row, Maude Hutson, Macy Yingst, Dara Denton, Sophie Christopherson, Madi Golden; front row, Danielle Garcia, Ellie Riley, Juliana Vega, Veronica Romero, Fiona Wells and Victoria McBride. Not pictured are Skye Kressin, Jordan Duncan, and Larissa Ramirez.

For the second consecutive year, Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team did not have any meets.

Last year, the coronavirus outbreak ended the CIF spring season the day the Warriors were scheduled to have their first gymnastics meet. This year, CIF and the gymnastics coaches agreed to have three weeks of practice but no interscholastic competition.

"I'm sad for those girls," said Fallbrook coach Haley Flores.

The decision not to have meets was made prior to the March 15 beginning of practice. "They knew ahead of time," Flores said.

A total of 15 girls participated in the gymnastics progr...