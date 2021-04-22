Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warrior gymnasts have practice but no meets

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:13am

Fallbrook High gymnastics team

Village News/Haley Flores photo

The Fallbrook High gymnastics team includes, from left, back row, Maude Hutson, Macy Yingst, Dara Denton, Sophie Christopherson, Madi Golden; front row, Danielle Garcia, Ellie Riley, Juliana Vega, Veronica Romero, Fiona Wells and Victoria McBride. Not pictured are Skye Kressin, Jordan Duncan, and Larissa Ramirez.

For the second consecutive year, Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team did not have any meets.

Last year, the coronavirus outbreak ended the CIF spring season the day the Warriors were scheduled to have their first gymnastics meet. This year, CIF and the gymnastics coaches agreed to have three weeks of practice but no interscholastic competition.

"I'm sad for those girls," said Fallbrook coach Haley Flores.

The decision not to have meets was made prior to the March 15 beginning of practice. "They knew ahead of time," Flores said.

A total of 15 girls participated in the gymnastics progr...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 21:03