Warrior gymnasts have practice but no meets
Last updated 4/21/2021 at 10:13am
For the second consecutive year, Fallbrook High School's gymnastics team did not have any meets.
Last year, the coronavirus outbreak ended the CIF spring season the day the Warriors were scheduled to have their first gymnastics meet. This year, CIF and the gymnastics coaches agreed to have three weeks of practice but no interscholastic competition.
"I'm sad for those girls," said Fallbrook coach Haley Flores.
The decision not to have meets was made prior to the March 15 beginning of practice. "They knew ahead of time," Flores said.
A total of 15 girls participated in the gymnastics progr...
