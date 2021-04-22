Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Warriors conclude football season with shutout win

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/22/2021 at 9:50am

Marcus Washington

Village News/Emily Weber photo

Warrior Marcus Washington, #32, scores a touchdown with a jumping catch of a pass from quarterback Kenneth Spring.

Not only was April 16 Senior Night for Fallbrook High School's football team, but it was the Warriors' first regular-season shutout victory since 2016.

The game in Fallbrook ended as a 20-0 Warriors win over Rancho Buena Vista. "I thought the defense played exceptional," said Fallbrook Head Coach Troy Everhart.

"I was very pleased with their performance," Everhart said. "Pitching a shutout against a league opponent, great way to end the whole thing."

The halftime score was 6-0. "We didn't start out very good on offense," Everhart said. "We were not locked in to start the game."

Fallbroo...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/22/2021 20:01