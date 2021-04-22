Warriors conclude football season with shutout win

Warrior Marcus Washington, #32, scores a touchdown with a jumping catch of a pass from quarterback Kenneth Spring.

Not only was April 16 Senior Night for Fallbrook High School's football team, but it was the Warriors' first regular-season shutout victory since 2016.

The game in Fallbrook ended as a 20-0 Warriors win over Rancho Buena Vista. "I thought the defense played exceptional," said Fallbrook Head Coach Troy Everhart.

"I was very pleased with their performance," Everhart said. "Pitching a shutout against a league opponent, great way to end the whole thing."

The halftime score was 6-0. "We didn't start out very good on offense," Everhart said. "We were not locked in to start the game."

Fallbroo...