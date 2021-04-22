California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

A group of members of the community gathered at Temecula City Hall for an event called "Slave No More California" to speak about rallying support in opening businesses and the freedom to choose during the COVID-19 pandemic, signing a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom and to raise awareness about child sex trafficking, Oct. 11.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state's office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

