Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By KATHLEEN RONAYNE
Associated Press 

California recall has enough signatures to make ballot

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/26/2021 at 3:49pm

Valley News/Shane Gibson photo

A group of members of the community gathered at Temecula City Hall for an event called "Slave No More California" to speak about rallying support in opening businesses and the freedom to choose during the COVID-19 pandemic, signing a petition to recall California Governor Gavin Newsom and to raise awareness about child sex trafficking, Oct. 11.

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) - Organizers of the recall effort against California Gov. Gavin Newsom collected enough valid signatures to qualify for the ballot.

The California secretary of state's office announced Monday that more than 1.6 million signatures had been verified, about 100,000 more than needed to force a vote on the first-term Democrat.

An election is likely in the fall where voters would face two questions: Should Newsom be recalled and who should replace him? The votes on the second question will only be counted if more than half say yes to the first.

Last week, Caitlyn Jenner...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020