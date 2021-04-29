BUSD to add career technical education tracks

The Bonsall Unified School District will be adding three career technical education tracks.

One of those tracks will focus on manufacturing while two pathways will emphasize computer science with one of those featuring cybersecurity and the other focusing on games and simulation. Bonsall High School Principal Jason Fowler gave a presentation on the CTE tracks during the April 14 BUSD board meeting.

Students who participate in career technical education programs have higher graduation rates than the statewide average. CTE courses also allow students to acquire workforce and life skills. BUSD...