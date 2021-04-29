Janna Lorraine Voorhis Duffy was born in Flagstaff, Arizona, on July 20,1963, the second daughter of James and Jeanette Voorhis. She passed on April 9, 2021, in her home in Hemet, surrounded by her immediate family.

In 1966, the Voorhis family moved to Fallbrook, California. Janna graduated from Fallbrook High School in 1981 and received her bachelor's degree in music in 1985 from Humboldt State University.

On Oct. 20, 1990, she married Kirby Duffy of Hemet, California. Soon after, she got her teaching credential and then received her master's degree in computer science. They started their family that same year. Janna taught in Hemet schools until she retired in 2015. She was an incredible mother, wife, daughter, sister, teacher, grandmother, musician, artist, and so much more.

Kirby, her husband; her children, Laura and Kid, and her granddaughter were with her when she passed after a valiant fight against cancer. Joy, Jolena, and Janine, Janna's sisters, spent many hours with her as she neared the end of her amazing life, as did her mother and father.

If you needed her, Janna would put her life on pause to be by your side. She shared her intellect and positivity with hundreds of children as a teacher. She was, and still is, an incredible mother. She will be with her family and friends in their hearts and minds forever.