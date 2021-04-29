Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Moody reaches third round of Lions speech contest

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2pm

Kani Moody

Bonsall High School freshman Kani Moody gives her speech at the Lions Club region contest, April 17.

Bonsall High School freshman Kani Moody reached the third round of this year's Lions Club speech contest.

Moody won the chapter-level contest, March 13, and the zone contest, March 21, before being eliminated in the region contest, April 17. Had Moody won the region contest, she would have competed in the district contest.

Greg Hinchliff is Bonsall High School's speech and debate adviser. It is his fourth year at the school; he taught a speech and debate class for the first three years, although this year speech and debate is a club rather than a class.

"The club this year has been a lit...



