Planning Commission approves Dougherty Grove reversion to acreage

The county’s Planning Commission approved a reversion to acreage for the Dougherty Grove property.

The Planning Commission voted 5-1, April 16, with Ronald Ashman opposed and Doug Barnhart absent, to approve the reversion to acreage. The action cancels the map which would have subdivided 22.02 acres on the south side of Dougherty Street at Shady Lane into 28 single-family residential lots with ancillary recreation facilities and returns the parcel to one legal lot. The land is owned by Dougherty Citrus Inc. In December 2005, the Planning Commission approved the tentative map for the proj...