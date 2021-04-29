Davidson premiers 'Artificially' play

The production of a play written by Bonsall High School senior Micah Davidson was virtual rather than artificial, although "Artificially" was the name of the play which premiered April 15 on Zoom.

An estimated 40 to 45 viewers saw the initial showing on Zoom, and the play was subsequently placed on the school's YouTube channel. Approximately 100 viewers saw "Artificially" in the first 24 hours of its release.

"Overall I think it went extremely well considering what we had to work with," Liz Ryder, musical theater teacher at Bonsall, said.

"It's really interesting to have a play in this ki...