Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Elizabeth Youngman-Westphal
Special to The Village News 

Theatre Talk for the month of May

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 1:52pm

Jake Broder

Village News/ Aaron Rumley photo

Jake Broder stars in "Einstein Comes Through" at North Coast Rep through May 23.

May will not only bring flowers but the reopening of The Moonlight Amphitheatre featuring concerts and movie nights.

Opening the lineup is "The Music of Woodstock" on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. "The Who's Who of the San Diego music scene will celebrate these legends...featuring some of the greatest hits from that time period."

May 22 is Disney's "Toy Story" followed on May 23 by "The Magical Music of Disney" a live performance, then back to the movie on May 28 for "Karate Kid."

Announcements will be forthcoming about this summer's musical productions. So stay tuned or visit their website....



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/29/2021 10:29