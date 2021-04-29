Theatre Talk for the month of May

Jake Broder stars in "Einstein Comes Through" at North Coast Rep through May 23.

May will not only bring flowers but the reopening of The Moonlight Amphitheatre featuring concerts and movie nights.

Opening the lineup is "The Music of Woodstock" on Friday, May 21 at 7:30 p.m. "The Who's Who of the San Diego music scene will celebrate these legends...featuring some of the greatest hits from that time period."

May 22 is Disney's "Toy Story" followed on May 23 by "The Magical Music of Disney" a live performance, then back to the movie on May 28 for "Karate Kid."

Announcements will be forthcoming about this summer's musical productions. So stay tuned or visit their website....