Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Health district approves draft budget

 
The Fallbrook Regional Health District approved a draft fiscal year 2021-2022 operating budget.

A 5-0 FRHD board vote, April 14, approved the draft budget. Adoption of the budget will likely occur at the June 9 board meeting, and additional board and public discussion may occur May 12.

“We had a town hall, a virtual town hall,” Howard Salmon, board president of FRHD, said. “Our purpose, then, is to get feedback from the community and the board members as we finalize the budget.”

The draft budget anticipates $1,805,139.78 of income from property tax revenue, interest and dividends...



