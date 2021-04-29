Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Paul Hemez and Chanell Washington
U.S. Census Bureau 

Number of children living only with their mothers has doubled

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 1:13pm

graph

Village News/Courtesy photo

Children living with a mother only is the second most common U.S. living arrangement, a number that has doubled since 1968. Percentage and number of children living with two parents has dropped since 1968.

The number of children living with two parents has dropped since 1968, while the percentage living with their mother only has doubled.

In 1968, 85% of children under 18 lived with two parents, regardless of marital status; by 2020, 70% did, according to the Census Bureau's Current Population Survey.

Monitoring these trends is important because children's living arrangements can have implications for children's outcomes, such as academic achievements, internalizing problems such as depression and anxiety and externalizing problems, such as anger and aggression.

Since 2007, the CPS has speci...



