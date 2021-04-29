Save money on a home remodel project

Every home remodeling project will have a set of required materials, but there are options when it comes to variety, style and quality.

Every homeowner has a defined budget they can allocate toward a remodeling project. Even if funds were unlimited, it's still in a homeowner's best interest to secure the best value for each dollar invested in a remodeling project, ultimately increasing the value of the home.

Consider these tips from the experts at the National Association for the Remodeling Industry to help save money on your next project.

Determine how far your budget will go

Create a wish list of everything you want to accomplish. Disregard cost and simply write down everything you can dream of. Prioritize items from "mus...