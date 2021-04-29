Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Silvergate Fallbrook begins major renovations to modernize senior living campus

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 1:03pm

patio

Village News/Courtesy photo

The new restaurant-style outdoor dining patio at senior living community Silvergate Fallbrook will open this summer.

FALLBROOK – Construction began this month on a series of major renovations to the assisted living and memory care buildings of the Silvergate Fallbrook retirement campus, the area's premier senior living community for more than 30 years. The community's parent company, AmeriCare Health & Retirement Inc., will modernize several common area spaces of Silvergate as it upgrades the property for the comfort and enjoyment of current and future senior residents.

