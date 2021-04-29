USDA encourages the public to protect plants against invasive pests in April

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Department of Agriculture declared April 2021 as Invasive Plant Pest and Disease Awareness Month. The national outreach initiative enlisted the public in the fight against invasive pests. These damaging invaders threaten the nation’s food crops, forests and natural resources. IPPDAM aims to raise public awareness about this threat, which can devastate agriculture, livelihoods and food security.

