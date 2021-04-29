Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 12:16pm

man texting in car

California's hands-free cell phone law states that drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants to remind everyone about California's hands-free cell phone law. Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

Sheriff's Deputies are always on the lookout for distracted drivers. If you're driving a vehicle, your eyes should always be on the road. Being distracted for even a few seconds can have dangerous and life-changing consequences.

To watch their new public safety video on distracted driv...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/29/2021 09:46