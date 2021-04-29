April is Distracted Driving Awareness Month

California's hands-free cell phone law states that drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY – The San Diego County Sheriff's Department wants to remind everyone about California's hands-free cell phone law. Drivers are not allowed to hold a phone or other electronic device while behind the wheel. Drivers under 18 are not allowed to use a phone for any reason, including hands-free.

Sheriff's Deputies are always on the lookout for distracted drivers. If you're driving a vehicle, your eyes should always be on the road. Being distracted for even a few seconds can have dangerous and life-changing consequences.

