County replaces trees on Main Avenue

Three new Australian willow trees now grow on Main Avenue just south of Hawthorne Street; they replace the trees whose roots were lifting both sidewalks and nearby businesses' floors.

On April 21, Fallbrook residents were surprised to see the 40 year old trees being replaced on Main Avenue. Via Facebook, community members expressed their concern about the change and the accessibility of the sidewalk with transplanted trees.

In 2019, business owners along Main Avenue noticed that the roots of the Australian willow trees had caused issues with the flooring of their establishments. The trees hadn't been watered properly in the 80's when they were planted, so the roots grew outward to seek moisture. After resurfacing the floors, an owner realized that the tree's roots had l...