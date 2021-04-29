Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Encore Club celebrates enduring friendships and new activities

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 12:14pm

Billie Jefts, Ardell Teare and Dale Kinnamon

Billie Jefts, a former Encore member visiting from Arizona, joins Ardell Teare and Dale Kinnamon for lunch by the sea.

FALLBROOK – Encore is a social club through which many members have met treasured friends. Most of the members first joined the Newcomers Club, where they remained for 3-4 years before they "flew up" to Encore, a sister organization. Activities at both clubs often include the men, many of whom have also formed close friendships. Now that Covid restrictions are moderating, everyone is really looking forward to a return to a more normal life.

In the month of May, Bunco, Mahjong and Hand and Foot will be played in person instead via Zoom. The club activity planners, Terry Derry and Cheryl H...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/29/2021 09:46