Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Maie Ellis fifth graders write about the environment

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/29/2021 at 9:50am

drawing

We can save the Earth by Johny

The importance of recycling in Fallbrook

Alejandro and Gabrielle

Why do we recycle, and what happens if we stop recycling? There are many effects of recycling and not recycling. See how we can make a much cleaner and brighter future.

First of all, we need to know why we recycle. Recycling is good for the environment; it decreases the pollution in Fallbrook. According to Glaze Scrap, Americans throw away an estimated 2.5 million plastic bottles every hour. If we can recycle all of that plastic, not only are we helping the environment, we are also saving millions of dollars to business ever...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/29/2021 10:55