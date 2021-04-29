Maie Ellis fifth graders write about the environment

The importance of recycling in Fallbrook

Alejandro and Gabrielle

Why do we recycle, and what happens if we stop recycling? There are many effects of recycling and not recycling. See how we can make a much cleaner and brighter future.

First of all, we need to know why we recycle. Recycling is good for the environment; it decreases the pollution in Fallbrook. According to Glaze Scrap, Americans throw away an estimated 2.5 million plastic bottles every hour. If we can recycle all of that plastic, not only are we helping the environment, we are also saving millions of dollars to business ever...