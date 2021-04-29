Real Estate Round-Up: K is for knowledge

Knowledge is comprised of many facets. Knowledge is fact based. It is based on the specific published words or data.

Knowledge is also experience based. It is based on exposure to experiences that provide a basis to understanding the overall situation that exists. Knowledge is also derived from the wisdom of others. In real estate, a professional, licensed Realtor uses all three of these sources of knowledge to provide the best service to their client.

A Realtor’s knowledge begins with the education that is required to obtain a license. A Realtor must pass a series of classes to gain a ge...