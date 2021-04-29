Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Kim Murphy
Murphy & Murphy Southern California Realty 

Real Estate Round-Up: K is for knowledge

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 12:07pm



Knowledge is comprised of many facets. Knowledge is fact based. It is based on the specific published words or data.

Knowledge is also experience based. It is based on exposure to experiences that provide a basis to understanding the overall situation that exists. Knowledge is also derived from the wisdom of others. In real estate, a professional, licensed Realtor uses all three of these sources of knowledge to provide the best service to their client.

A Realtor’s knowledge begins with the education that is required to obtain a license. A Realtor must pass a series of classes to gain a ge...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020