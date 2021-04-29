Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

TAC recommends lower Alvarado Street speed limit east of Stage Coach

 
The county's Traffic Advisory Committee has recommended that the speed limit on Alvarado Street east of Stage Coach Lane be reduced.

The speed limit for the 1.22-mile segment of Alvarado Street between Stage Coach Lane and Live Oak Park Road is currently 35 mph. Due to an accident rate more than four times the statewide average for similar roads, the TAC recommended that the speed limit be lowered to 30 mph.

"In my mind there are several elements why the committee should be considering the 30 mph, and the big one is the collision rate," said county traffic engineer Zoubir Ouadah. "We should...



