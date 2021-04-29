Therapy llamas being forced to leave Fallbrook

When Shanna Daley created The Laughing Llama it was a way to help rescued llamas and her family. Her 1.4-acre property is home to three llamas and two alpacas that serve as a therapeutic diversion to many, including Daley's 82-year-old grandmother who suffers from Alzheimer's. Now San Diego County is demanding the facility cease operation by May 15 and that Daley remove most of her animals.

Daley chose to purchase a property in Fallbrook because of its beauty and enough land to accommodate the animals. She called the county before she rescued the animals and invested money into the property...