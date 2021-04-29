Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

19-Year-Old Suffers Serious Injuries in Power Pole Crash North of Escondido

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 3:15pm



ESCONDIDO - A 19-year-old woman suffered serious injuries this morning in a crash on a rural road north of Escondido, authorities said. The crash happened about 6:40 a.m. on Old Castle Road near Castle Crest Drive, in the Hidden Meadows area east of Interstate 15, California Highway Patrol Officer Juan Escobar said.

The driver was eastbound on Old Castle Road in a 2002 Chevrolet Trailblazer when, for unknown reasons, she swerved and the SUV slammed into a power pole near Castle Crest Drive, Escobar said. The victim, whose name was not released, was taken to Palomar Hospital for treatment of major injuries, the officer said. No other injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021, City News Service, Inc.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/05/2021 22:11