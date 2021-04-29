Division Chief Mahr completes Executive Fire Officer Program

FALLBROOK – North County Fire Protection District recently announced that Division Chief Kevin Mahr has completed the National Fire Academy’s Executive Fire Officer Program.

NFA’s Executive Fire Officer Program is a four-year program that provides senior fire officers with a broad perspective on various facets of fire and emergency services administration. The courses and accompanying research examine how to exercise leadership when dealing with difficult or unique problems within communities.

Mahr has been with North County Fire for 32 years serving as a reserve firefighter, firefig...