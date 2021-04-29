Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

FUHSD to 'piggyback' purchase order for three portable classrooms and restroom building

 
Last updated 4/28/2021



The Fallbrook Union High School District will “piggyback” on another school district’s purchase order to provide the Fallbrook district with three portable classroom buildings and a restroom building.

The FUHSD board voted 5-0, April 12, to approve the piggyback bid option utilizing the purchase order of the Centralia School District, which is in Buena Park. The Centralia School District has a master agreement with Silver Creek Industries for the purchase and installation of portable buildings. FUHSD staff cited service, competitive price and historical success for partnering with the...



