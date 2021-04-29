FUHSD to 'piggyback' purchase order for three portable classrooms and restroom building

The Fallbrook Union High School District will “piggyback” on another school district’s purchase order to provide the Fallbrook district with three portable classroom buildings and a restroom building.

The FUHSD board voted 5-0, April 12, to approve the piggyback bid option utilizing the purchase order of the Centralia School District, which is in Buena Park. The Centralia School District has a master agreement with Silver Creek Industries for the purchase and installation of portable buildings. FUHSD staff cited service, competitive price and historical success for partnering with the...