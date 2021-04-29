Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Health district approves financial reserves policy

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2:30pm



The Fallbrook Regional Health District approved a financial reserves policy.

A 5-0 FRHD board vote, April 14, approved the policy that during the annual budget process, the board will assure that at least 18 months of operating expenses are included in the district’s reserves.

“It’s just good sound financial management,” Howard Salmon, board president of FRHD, said.

During the budget process, the district’s CEP will inform the board about the district’s projected revenues and the recommended funding levels for grants, programs and operations. The board will determine the amou...



