Pyxis Industries receives FUHSD performing arts center lighting contract

Pyxis Industries Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Union High School District contract to provide new lighting for the Fallbrook High School performing arts center.

A 5-0 FUHSD board vote, April 12, awarded Pyxis the contract for the Wildomar company’s bid of $292,750.

The school district currently spends approximately $93,219 annually on lighting fixtures. District staff calculated that if the existing lighting fixtures are replaced with light emitting diode illumination the annual savings would be $22,230. The savings are based not only on power consumption but also the repair costs of the...