Pyxis Industries receives FUHSD performing arts center lighting contract
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2:30pm
Pyxis Industries Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Union High School District contract to provide new lighting for the Fallbrook High School performing arts center.
A 5-0 FUHSD board vote, April 12, awarded Pyxis the contract for the Wildomar company’s bid of $292,750.
The school district currently spends approximately $93,219 annually on lighting fixtures. District staff calculated that if the existing lighting fixtures are replaced with light emitting diode illumination the annual savings would be $22,230. The savings are based not only on power consumption but also the repair costs of the...
