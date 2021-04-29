Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

By Joe Naiman
Village News Reporter 

Pyxis Industries receives FUHSD performing arts center lighting contract

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 2:30pm



Pyxis Industries Inc. was awarded the Fallbrook Union High School District contract to provide new lighting for the Fallbrook High School performing arts center.

A 5-0 FUHSD board vote, April 12, awarded Pyxis the contract for the Wildomar company’s bid of $292,750.

The school district currently spends approximately $93,219 annually on lighting fixtures. District staff calculated that if the existing lighting fixtures are replaced with light emitting diode illumination the annual savings would be $22,230. The savings are based not only on power consumption but also the repair costs of the...



