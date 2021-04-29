SBA announces first-of-its-kind technology initiative for restaurant revitalization fund

WASHINGTON – The U.S. Small Business Administration announced Thursday, April 22, the first round of technology partners participating in a new initiative for the Restaurant Revitalization Fund – a program that will allow eligible restaurants and other food establishments to access the RRF application or data they need to fill out the application through their trusted point-of-sale service providers.

SBA announced partnerships with Clover, NCR Corporation, Square and Toast in this groundbreaking effort to provide a customer-centric approach to the delivery of relief funds.

“The SBA is...