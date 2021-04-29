SHERIFF'S LOG
April 7
900 block Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury
April 10
Pala Rd. @ Pankey Rd. Arrest: Driv w/Lic Susp/Rev w/ prior DUI
April 11
32000 block Via Vera, Bonsall ADW with force, possible GBI
1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft
April 12
W Clemmens Ln. Courtesy reports
April 13
300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure
April 15
E Alvarado St. Courtesy reports
April 16
5400 block W. Lilac Rd. Burglary
4600 block Dulin Rd. Arrest: Obstruct/Resist peace officer/emer med tech
3100 block Gopher Canyon Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation
