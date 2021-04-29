SHERIFF'S LOG Last updated 4/28/2021 at 10:40am



April 7 900 block Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury April 10 Pala Rd. @ Pankey Rd. Arrest: Driv w/Lic Susp/Rev w/ prior DUI April 11 32000 block Via Vera, Bonsall ADW with force, possible GBI 1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft April 12 W Clemmens Ln. Courtesy reports April 13 300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure April 15 E Alvarado St. Courtesy reports April 16 5400 block W. Lilac Rd. Burglary 4600 block Dulin Rd. Arrest: Obstruct/Resist peace officer/emer med tech 3100 block Gopher Canyon Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation 4...





For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



