Village News

SHERIFF'S LOG

 
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 10:40am



April 7

900 block Alturas Rd. Spousal/cohabitant abuse with minor injury

April 10

Pala Rd. @ Pankey Rd. Arrest: Driv w/Lic Susp/Rev w/ prior DUI

April 11

32000 block Via Vera, Bonsall ADW with force, possible GBI

1200 block S. Main Ave. Petty theft

April 12

W Clemmens Ln. Courtesy reports

April 13

300 block E. Alvarado St. Found narcotic, narcotic seizure

April 15

E Alvarado St. Courtesy reports

April 16

5400 block W. Lilac Rd. Burglary

4600 block Dulin Rd. Arrest: Obstruct/Resist peace officer/emer med tech

3100 block Gopher Canyon Rd. 5150: Mental disorder 72 hr observation

4...



