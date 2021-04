Leo Maki has been missing since yesterday, April 29. His red Fiesta license plate was picked up in Carlsbad. IF seen, please call 9-1-1.

A missing person and silver report have been filed for Leo ­­­­­­­­­­Maki, an 81-year-old who has dementia. He does not have a drivers license but is driving a red 2012 Ford Fiesta His license plate was picked up on a camera in Carlsbad around 11:30 this morning, April 29. The family asks everyone to share this information with friends in the surrounding area and if they see him, to call 9-1-1.