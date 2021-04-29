Two Children Killed, Father Badly Burned in Blaze at Chula Vista Home

CHULA VISTA - Two children were killed and their father suffered severe burns early this morning when a blaze tore through a Chula Vista home, according to a media report.

The fire was reported about 12:25 a.m. at a two-story house on Coralwood Court, off Sandalwood Drive and Bonita Road just southwest of Interstate 805, according to the Chula Vista Fire Department.

CVFD Capt. Linda D'Orsi told NBC7 that a mom, dad and their two children were inside the home, but the children could not escape the fire and were pronounced dead at the scene.

The man, whose age was not immediately available, was taken to a hospital for treatment of severe burns, according to the news station. The woman was uninjured.

The cause of the fire was under investigation.

Copyright 2021, City News Service,