Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

By Village Editorial Staff 

UPDATE: Menifee man in Silver Alert found at Mexico border

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/1/2021 at 9:43am

Courtesy

Leo Maki has been missing since yesterday, April 29. His red Fiesta license plate was picked up in Carlsbad. IF seen, please call 9-1-1.

UPDATE: Leo Maki, 81, was found re-entering the United States from Calexico. Maki had driven his car across the border. According to his family, he was returned unharmed to his home at 5:30 am on April 30.

Silver Alert issued for 81 year old from Menifee

A missing person and silver report have been filed for Leo ­­­­­­­­­­Maki, an 81-year-old who has dementia. He does not have a drivers license but is driving a red 2012 Ford Fiesta His license plate was picked up on a camera in Carlsbad around 11:30 this morning, April 29. The family asks everyone to share this information with friends in the surrounding area and if they see him, to call 9-1-1.

Courtesy

Leo Maki has been missing since yesterday, April 29. His red Fiesta license plate was picked up in Carlsbad. IF seen, please call 9-1-1.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/01/2021 15:30