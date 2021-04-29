Public safety power shutoffs

Devastation from California’s wildfires has been at record levels in recent years. Last year our wildfire season resulted in over 4 million acres burned in 9,600 fires – 31 people died. The economic costs to homeowners, utilities, ratepayers, insurers and local governments has been catastrophic.

While electric utility infrastructure has accounted for less than 10% of wildfires historically, downed power lines have been responsible for about half of California’s most destructive fires. As a result, in 2012 the California Public Utilities Commission granted electric utilities authority...