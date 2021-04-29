Re: 'Where was the truth?' [Village News, Lewis letter, 4/22/21]

Kudos to David Lewis. He was right on and it was a pleasure to hear from a kindred spirit. I know that we in the conservative camp are not alone, but few of us express our opinions.

President Trump has succeeded in all his promises and more and the Biden group has succeeded in destroying so many of his accomplishments and diminishing jobs and opportunities..

Don't the liberals see this? How blind are those who cannot see.

I had to go to Riverside County to pay under four dollars for gas today. Gas has gone up exponentially since Jan. 20. I would say nearly one dollar. Who is to blame for th...