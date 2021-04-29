Two COVID-19 studies

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 11:51am

We’ve all heard the phrase, ‘Follow the science,’ over the last year. While it may

sound good, at times I’ve questioned if those at our state level truly are following

the science. A study released this week examined more than 48,000 Kaiser

Permanente patients in Southern California and the effects regular exercise has

on their COVID-19 complications.

The results, “Patients with COVID-19 who were consistently inactive had a greater

risk of hospitalization, admission to the ICU and death due to COVID-19 than

patients who were consistently meeting physical activity guidelines. Patie...