Issa, Calvert call for swift Pentagon attention to permit POW/MIA remembrance motorcycle ride
Last updated 4/28/2021 at 10:43am
WASHINGTON – In a joint letter sent April 23, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) and Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) expressed their support for the Rolling to Remember motorcycle ride held in Washington, DC each Memorial Day in remembrance of POW/MIA veterans. As the event date quickly approaches, Issa and Calvert called for a swift Pentagon review of the permit request that has thus far gone unanswered. Congressman Issa said:
“Last week, veterans and advocates asked for help in breaking through Washington red tape so this event can move forward honoring our fallen warriors. We call on t...
