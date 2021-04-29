Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Issa, Calvert call for swift Pentagon attention to permit POW/MIA remembrance motorcycle ride

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 4/28/2021 at 10:43am



WASHINGTON – In a joint letter sent April 23, Congressman Darrell Issa (CA-50) and Congressman Ken Calvert (CA-42) expressed their support for the Rolling to Remember motorcycle ride held in Washington, DC each Memorial Day in remembrance of POW/MIA veterans. As the event date quickly approaches, Issa and Calvert called for a swift Pentagon review of the permit request that has thus far gone unanswered. Congressman Issa said:

“Last week, veterans and advocates asked for help in breaking through Washington red tape so this event can move forward honoring our fallen warriors. We call on t...



For access to this article please sign in or subscribe.



 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 04/29/2021 10:03