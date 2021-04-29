UPDATE: Menifee man in Silver Alert found at Mexico border

Leo Maki has been missing since yesterday, April 29. His red Fiesta license plate was picked up in Carlsbad. IF seen, please call 9-1-1.

UPDATE: Leo Maki, 81, was found re-entering the United States from Calexico. Maki had driven his car across the border. According to his family, he was returned unharmed to his home at 5:30 am on April 30.

Silver Alert issued for 81 year old from Menifee

A missing person and silver report have been filed for Leo ­­­­­­­­­­Maki, an 81-year-old who has dementia. He does not have a drivers license but is driving a red 2012 Ford Fiesta His license plate was picked up on a camera in Carlsbad around 11:30 this morning, April 29. The family asks everyone to share this information with friends in the surrounding area and if they see him, to call 9-1-1.