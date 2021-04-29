Valley Center teacher arrested for alleged sex crimes against minors

VALLEY CENTER - A Valley Center Elementary School teacher was arrested today on suspicion of committing sex crimes against minors during a

prior stint as an educator at a primary school in Bakersfield, according to San Diego County sheriff's officials.

Kyle Puette, 37, is suspected of sending harmful matter for purposes of seducing two teenage girls and communicated with them with intent to commit

sexual offenses while working as a fifth-grade teacher at Louise Sandrini Elementary School from 2013 to 2017, according to the sheriff's department.

He subsequently has been employed as a third- and fifth-grade teacher at the Valley Center school. There are no known alleged victims in the case in

the San Diego area, authorities said.

According to Bakersfield police, Puette is suspected of contacting the alleged victims via social media and engaging in sexually graphic and

inappropriate online conversations with former students.

Puette was being transported back to Kern County to face charges in the case.

