Pearce sets league meet record in 100-yard butterfly

Bushnell wins league backstroke championship

Warrior Logan Enns races in the 200 yard freestyle swim in the Valley League championship meet April 15.

Fallbrook High School junior Doug Pearce set a Valley League championship meet record in the 100-yard butterfly event.

Pearce had a time of 51.68 seconds at the league meet race April 15 at Fallbrook High School. The previous Valley League championship meet record of 51.89 seconds was set by Ramona's Brandon Powell on May 7, 2016.

"He deserves it. He works really hard," Fallbrook coach Bill Richardson said of Pearce's record.

The second-place swimmer, Joey Cairns of San Marcos, finished in 55.66 seconds. "It was a dominating swim," Richardson said. "He and Brock are both swimming really wel...