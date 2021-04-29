Seven Fallbrook water polo players participate in ODP evaluation

Seven water polo players from Fallbrook participated in Olympic Development Program evaluation sessions.

Kai Maestas, Doug Pearce, Ian Ritchie, and Kayden Trafford were part of the 17-and-under Youth level team. The girls 15-and-under Cadet level team included Ava Dowden. The Development level is for 13 and under, and the boys team included Grant Fukunaga and Calvin Martin.

"I just think the athletes did a great job. They represented themselves, their families, and their program well," said Pacific Polo Coach Heather Calvin.

The seven Fallbrook players had been with the Fallbrook Associa...