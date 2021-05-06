Blanket Project donates to Foundation for Senior Care fundraiser

The Fallbrook Blanket Project donates a dozen crocheted and knitted blankets and baby sets to the Foundation for Senior Care to be used in their upcoming fundraiser, May 22, from left, with masks removed, are Debbie Float, FBP member; Patty Sargent, executive director for the foundation; Lillian Galarza, FBP member and Elisha Wright, foundation advocate.

FALLBROOK – Foundation for Senior Care is sponsoring a Road Rally May 22, a scavenger hunt that takes participants through Fallbrook, Bonsall and Rainbow by solving problems and clues and puzzles to collect goodies and raffle tickets for chances to win great prizes.

The proceeds will go directly to support seniors and disabled adults in the greater Fallbrook area served by the foundation. The rally will begin and end at the Foundation for Senior Care, 135 South Mission Road (at West Fig Street), where finishing participants will be met with entertainment, food, a raffle and a silent auction.

The silent auction will include baskets full of donated items from community partners, including the charming and lovingly crocheted and knitted blankets from the Fallbrook Blanket Project.

All are invited to come on out to rally around the seniors and disabled adults that the foundation supports with their many services. Participants should register in advance at www.foundationforseniorcare.org/events/road-rally , the cost is $50 per vehicle. Check in time is 10 to 11 a.m. Saturday, May 22 at the foundation. For more information, call 760-723-7570.

The Fallbrook Blanket Project is a nonprofit organization under the umbrella of the Foundation for Senior Care and is open and free to anyone wishing to knit or crochet for others.

Teaching and yarn is free, and meetings take place bi-weekly. Over 4,000 handmade items have been donated to local and North County charities since the project began in fall 2014. For more information, contact [email protected].

Submitted by Fallbrook Blanket Project.