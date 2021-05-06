Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Bremer inducted into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi

 
Last updated 5/5/2021 at 2:43pm



BATON ROUGE, La. – Cody Bremer of Fallbrook was recently initiated into The Honor Society of Phi Kappa Phi, the nation's oldest and most selective all-discipline collegiate honor society. Bremer was initiated at University of Maryland Global Campus.

Bremer is among approximately 30,000 students, faculty, professional staff and alumni to be initiated into Phi Kappa Phi each year. Membership is by invitation only and requires nomination and approval by a chapter.

Only the top 10% of seniors and 7.5% of juniors are eligible for membership. Graduate students in the top 10% of the number of candidates for graduate degrees may also qualify, as do faculty, professional staff and alumni who have achieved scholarly distinction.

Phi Kappa Phi was founded in 1897 under the leadership of undergraduate student Marcus L. Urann who had a desire to create a different kind of honor society: one that recognized excellence in all academic disciplines.

Today, the Society has chapters on more than 325 campuses in the United States and the Philippines. Its mission is "To recognize and promote academic excellence in all fields of higher education and to engage the community of scholars in service to others."

Submitted by Phi Kappa Phi.

 

