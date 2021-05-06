Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum reopens

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum is now open to the public for free on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, FGMS for short, was founded in 1957. FGMS is a group of individuals who share common interests in gems, minerals, jewelry, geology, paleontology, and the related earth sciences and lapidary arts. Fallbrook is just a "stone's throw" from some of the most productive gem mining areas in the United States.

The museum is located at 123 W. Alvarado St. and attendance is free. Masks are required.

All are invited to come discover the rich mining history of San Diego County at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum.

