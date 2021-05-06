Classified AdsBusiness DirectoryPhotos of the DayContact UsDonate

Free TrialSubscribeSign In

Village News - Also serving the communities of De Luz, Rainbow, Camp Pendleton, Pala and Pauma

Fallbrook Gem & Mineral Society Museum reopens

 
facebook  Share twitter  Tweet pinterest 0 Comments

Last updated 5/5/2021 at 3:22pm

Gem and Mineral Museum

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum is now open to the public for free on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum is now open to the public on Fridays and Saturdays from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Society, FGMS for short, was founded in 1957. FGMS is a group of individuals who share common interests in gems, minerals, jewelry, geology, paleontology, and the related earth sciences and lapidary arts. Fallbrook is just a "stone's throw" from some of the most productive gem mining areas in the United States.

The museum is located at 123 W. Alvarado St. and attendance is free. Masks are required.

All are invited to come discover the rich mining history of San Diego County at the Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum.

Submitted by Fallbrook Gem and Mineral Museum.

 

Reader Comments(0)

comment Log in to add your comment
 
 

Sections

Newspaper

Website

Advertise

Contribute

Connect With Us

Village News

111 W. Alvarado St.
Suite 200
Fallbrook, CA 92028
Ph: (760) 723-7319

© 2021 Reeder Media, Inc.

Our Family of Publications Includes:

Powered by ROAR Online Publication Software from Lions Light Corporation
© Copyright 2020

Rendered 05/06/2021 17:47