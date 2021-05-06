FUHSD allows FFA participation at county fair

Permission from the Fallbrook Union High School District board is required for any overnight field trip regardless of whether it takes place during school hours, but the request from Fallbrook High School's Future Farmers of America advisors to take FFA students to the San Diego County Fair's market livestock show had no opposition.

The 5-0 vote at the April 26 board meeting allows FFA advisors Doug Sehnert and Margaret Chapman to take approximately 60 students to the San Diego County Fair from June 21 to June 28. Sehnert is the FFA advisor for beef, sheep, lambs, and poultry and Chapman is the FFA advisor for swine.

The FFA students will arrive June 21 and leave June 28. The animals will be judged, and a virtual auction will be held June 26. The market livestock activities include showmanship competitions as well as awards for the animals themselves, and FFA students may also participate in a Knowledge Bowl.

Fallbrook has three FFA advisors; Brian Kantner is the horticulture teacher. Kantner's FFA students may set up an FFA garden at the fair although that will not require overnight stays.