Gun Owners PAC to host in-person meeting in Fallbrook

FALLBROOK – San Diego County Gun Owners, a political action committee promoting Second Amendment rights, will host an in-person meeting starting at 6 p.m., Wednesday, May 19, at Beebe Family Arms and Munitions, a gun shop at 1032 South Main Ave. The free meeting is open to the public. For more information, visit http://www.sandiegocountygunowners.com.

Meeting topics will include updates on SDCGO’s advocacy, educational and training efforts, as well as information on shooting socials, gun safety classes and new gun laws.

It will be the first in-person meeting for the PAC since March 2020, when COVID-19 pandemic-related, government-mandated lockdowns began and SDCGO meetings switched to the Zoom video-conferencing platform.

Based on its membership size of more than 2,600 individuals, SDCGO is considered as San Diego’s largest registered PAC as well as civil rights organization, according to Michael Schwartz, SDCGO executive director.

Submitted by San Diego County Gun Owners.