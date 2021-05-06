Josefa Martinez, 89, died during her afternoon nap on April 23, 2021 at the Fallbrook Skilled Nursing Facility in Fallbrook.

Mrs. Martinez was born on March 13, 1932 in Acambaro, Guanajuato, Mexico to Nicolas and Maria Sanchez. Life and opportunity for a better life for her family brought Josefa and her husband to Fallbrook.

Helping care for her siblings limited her attendance to elementary school in Mexico. She was short on school degrees but wide in skills. She was an avid lifelong reader and acquired many skills with her readings. Her final career as an assistant cook was a result of the knowledge she acquired while reading and the amazing cooking skills she used while caring for her family.

Among her other creative endeavors were crocheting, knitting, embroidery, and gardening. She loved reading about natural herbs and preparing natural teas to relieve many ailments. Many people would come to Dona Josefa for one of her natural remedies. She always shared cuttings from her herb garden so people could prepare their own teas. Another endearing quality of Josefa was her hospitality. Her kitchen was always open and even a plain bean burrito was delicious.

Faith and prayer were big in her life. It was hard to leave her presence without her blessing and good wishes.

She is survived by seven biological children, a niece, and her youngest brother. She is also survived by two sisters and three brothers; nine grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren and numerous nieces, nephews, grandnieces, grandnephews, and many extended family members in the United States and Mexico.

Arturo Martinez and Trinidad Martinez, her son and husband, preceded her in death.

Viewing and Rosary will be held at Berry-Bell & Hall Mortuary on Thursday, May 13, 2021 from 4-7 p.m. The funeral and mass will be held Friday, May 14 at St. Peter the Apostle Church at 11 a.m. Interment will follow at the Masonic Cemetery at 12:30 p.m.