Women's connection returns with message of hope

Anna Sherlock, right, and her son, Chris Sherlock, of the Riverview Church Praise Band will perform at the June brunch at the Grand Tradition.

FALLBROOK – Fallbrook Women's Connection has announced its return this summer with an elegant brunch and fashion show in the ballroom of the Beverly Mansion at Grand Tradition Estates and Gardens, Friday, June 18, from 10 a.m. to noon.

All ladies are invited to come to this fashion show featuring the colorful and flowing fashions of Fallbrook's own haberdasher Caravan, with owner and operator Leslie Sommers announcing the models and describing their outfits. Guests will have the opportunity to order clothes modeled during the presentation.

Vocalist and guitar duo Anna and Chris Sherlock of the Riverview Church Praise Band will sing and play for entertainment. Anna has been performing with Riverview's praise band for about five years and for the past four years she and her son Chris, age 17, have also performed with other bands for various special events.

Guest speaker Carolyn Standerfer shares a "miracle story" of when her three small children experienced the true power of hope, in what they thought was a hopeless situation, entitled "The Hope Diamond." The cost per ticket is $25, cash or check, which includes brunch prepared by The Grand Tradition, 220 Grand Tradition Way, located at the corner of South Mission Road and Grand Tradition Way near Econo Lodge.

Free child care will be provided for younger children with reservations. To make a reservation, call Ginny at 760-723-3633 or email [email protected] Sponsored by Stonecroft.

Submitted by Fallbrook Women's Connection.