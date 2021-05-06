Cipriani-Willis to present 'Beauty of Watercolor' workshop

Janice Cipriani-Willis will be the guest speaker at the May 15 "Beauty of Watercolor" workshop.

FALLBROOK – The Fallbrook Art Association, an art organization serving local artists, is pleased to announce esteemed watercolorist Janice Cipriani-Willis as its guest presenter on Saturday, May 15. Beginning with a critique of member artists' works at 9:30 a.m., followed by a brief general meeting, she will demonstrate watercolor techniques.

After a lunch break, starting at 1 p.m., Cipriani-Willis will conduct a paint-along watercolor workshop which ends at 4 p.m. The cost of attendance is $35 for members and $45 for non-members. Early registration is required for this event and participants will receive a supply list.

Contact Carol Reardon, director of programs, 760-731-6677; or email her at [email protected] to register.

The meeting and workshop will be located at the Community Baptist Church (now CrossWay Community Church), at 721 S. Stage Coach Lane, Fallbrook. Masks, social distancing and cleanliness rules apply.

While earning her B.A. in Fine Arts at California State University, Los Angeles, Cipriani-Willis' style was exclusively nonrepresentational abstraction, working in acrylics and using a loom to weave multimedia sculptures. Later, studying with nationally known artists such as Don Andrews, Gerald Bromer, Frank Francese, Fealing Lin, Ted Nuttall and Frank Webb, and achieving Signature Status in the National Watercolor Society as well as being named a Master Signature Member of

Watercolor West, she developed a style all her own; a unique style that reflects the fanciful movement and beauty of light as it dances, drapes, and bounces across her subjects.

Cipriani-Willis serves as director at Dorland Mountain Arts Colony, a retreat for artists, musicians, writers, and composers, located in Temecula, California.

This watercolor paintings is by Janice Cipriani-Willis.

The Gallery, operated by FAA, is located at 127 N. Main Ave. in downtown Fallbrook and is open Tuesday, Wednesday and Friday, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Saturdays from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Discover affordable, original paintings, prints, ceramics, sculpture, jewelry and "frameable art" greeting cards.

Whether an artist or patron of the arts, consider joining Fallbrook Art Association, a non-profit 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to fostering the arts in the community. More information is available at www.fallbrookartassn.org , in The Gallery office, and on the FAA Facebook page.

Submitted by the Fallbrook Art Association.